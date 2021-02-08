SVB Leerink Comments on GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

