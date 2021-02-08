SVB Leerink Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $190.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.46.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $159.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.81. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

