SVB Leerink Weighs in on HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for HealthEquity in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

HQY stock opened at $84.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,697.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $561,073.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,759 shares of company stock worth $19,457,754 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

