Swap (XWP) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Swap has a total market cap of $159,977.66 and approximately $571.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swap has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,417,784 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

