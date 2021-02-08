Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading Up 139.5% Over Last Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Swingby has a total market cap of $18.30 million and $5.66 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 139.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00050114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00171750 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00064531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00059220 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00196985 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

