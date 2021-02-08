Swipe (SXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $184.54 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Swipe has traded 69.8% higher against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00004669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $184.54 million and approximately $489.50 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Profile

SXP is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

