Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. Switch posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

SWCH traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,592. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Switch by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,946 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Switch by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Switch by 16.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Switch by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,578 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 93,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

