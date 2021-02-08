Symrise AG (SY1.F) (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) (ETR:SY1) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €99.90 ($117.53) and last traded at €100.05 ($117.71). Approximately 236,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €101.50 ($119.41).

Separately, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.13.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

