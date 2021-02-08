Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $119.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,014 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $8,405,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $5,842,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,412,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

