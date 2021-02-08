SyncFab (MFG) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.66 or 0.01050334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.98 or 0.05414183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

