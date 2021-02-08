Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.80% of Synopsys worth $317,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $2,592,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $272.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.22 and a 200-day moving average of $226.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $280.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

