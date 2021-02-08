Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021


Analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.66). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 44,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,383. The stock has a market cap of $717.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

