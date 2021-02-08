T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

