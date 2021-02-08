T2 Biosystems (TTOO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/27/2021 – T2 Biosystems had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – T2 Biosystems was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.40 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.60.
- 1/27/2021 – T2 Biosystems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – T2 Biosystems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
TTOO traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $3.79. 35,539,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,457,504. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $560.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.72. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
