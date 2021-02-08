T2 Biosystems (TTOO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2021 – T2 Biosystems had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – T2 Biosystems was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.40 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.60.

1/27/2021 – T2 Biosystems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – T2 Biosystems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

TTOO traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $3.79. 35,539,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,457,504. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $560.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.72. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Get T2 Biosystems Inc alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.