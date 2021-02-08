Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207,097 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $113,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 591.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $4,521,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 329,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 61,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $127.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

