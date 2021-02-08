Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,346 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM opened at $127.78 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The stock has a market cap of $662.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

