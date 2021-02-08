Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after acquiring an additional 173,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,048,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,203,000 after purchasing an additional 107,980 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $207.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.