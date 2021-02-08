Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.05-6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.52-0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $5.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.34. 2,765,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,806. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.