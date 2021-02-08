Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.52-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $602-652 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.92 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.15 EPS.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.34. 2,765,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.41.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

