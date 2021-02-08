Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.52-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $602-652 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.92 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.15 EPS.
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.34. 2,765,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.54.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.
Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.