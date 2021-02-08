Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.62

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 1092951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a market capitalization of C$363.78 million and a PE ratio of -305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael David Kicis sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$43,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at C$114,948. Insiders have sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $47,775 over the last quarter.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

