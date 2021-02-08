Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

TPR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.41. 149,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,996. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

