Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Trimmed by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 3.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

TGT stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.71. The stock had a trading volume of 123,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,363. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

