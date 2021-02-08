Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $188.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 84.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 52,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 23.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Target by 58.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

