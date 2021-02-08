Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.88

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 584836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$502.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36.

In other Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$152,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,511,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,814,743.61. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$37,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,459.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,000 shares of company stock worth $819,536.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

