Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.20

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 7964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

TTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,221,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 247,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

