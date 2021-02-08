Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target on the homebuilder’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.17 ($2.22).

Shares of LON:TW traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 161.60 ($2.11). 8,387,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1 year low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

