TCW Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $171.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

