TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,019 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 154,744 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $25,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $815,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.48.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $75.64 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.