TCW Group Inc. Has $11.39 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,897 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $67.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

