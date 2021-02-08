TCW Group Inc. Has $19.61 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $492.56 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

