TCW Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,947,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 557,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,624,000 after purchasing an additional 159,174 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $134.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

