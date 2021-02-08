TCW Group Inc. Sells 41,387 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,387 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in AT&T by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

