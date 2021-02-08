TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.92

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.92 and last traded at $90.48, with a volume of 1144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

