Telsey Advisory Group Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $300.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.39.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $272.81 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $276.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.96.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $19,293,340.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.