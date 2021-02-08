Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021


Shares of Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 28,360 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.15 million for the quarter.

About Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN)

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico.

