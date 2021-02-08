Telstra Co. Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telstra in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Telstra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. Telstra has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.