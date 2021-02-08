TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.85.

T stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,400,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of C$18.55 and a 1-year high of C$27.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.60.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

