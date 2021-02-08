Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,269. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $28.42 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

