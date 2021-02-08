Tenable Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tenable in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Tenable by 21.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 642,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 112,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.