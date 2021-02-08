Tenable Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenable in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Shares of TENB opened at $46.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenable by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

