Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,425,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 575.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435,650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.