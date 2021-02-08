Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Up 30.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) shares shot up 30.1% on Monday after JMP Securities upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. JMP Securities now has a $70.00 price target on the stock. Teradata traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $48.25. 15,716,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 450% from the average session volume of 2,856,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

TDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Teradata by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.