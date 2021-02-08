Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC opened at $37.08 on Monday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 150,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Teradata by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $1,904,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.