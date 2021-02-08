Terracoin Market Cap Reaches $462,318.28 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $462,318.28 and approximately $1,253.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,488.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.68 or 0.01063295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.00425279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00034021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002362 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005223 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

