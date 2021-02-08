Tether Tops 1-Day Volume of $161.32 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $29.78 billion and approximately $161.32 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00174442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00192890 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00068078 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 31,008,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,754,571,162 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

