TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Up 11.1%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s stock price was up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 4,975,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,416,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $314.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 44.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

