Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 283.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,987 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,862 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,785 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

