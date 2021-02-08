Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO Sells $212,500.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 8th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00.

On Monday, November 16th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.51. 1,037,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 330,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

