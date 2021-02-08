Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO Sells $212,500.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
S. Chris Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 8th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00.
- On Monday, November 16th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.51. 1,037,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.
Read More: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.