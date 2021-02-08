Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $48.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

