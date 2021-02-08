TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on TFFP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,407,261 shares of company stock worth $20,379,919 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

